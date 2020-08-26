Pro14 drawing up two blueprints with South Africans out until 2021

Confirmation by the Southern Kings that they have ceased all forms of competitive rugby in 2020 has very real consequences for the Guinness Pro14.

Certainly, for the tournament’s name. The former Celtic League returned last weekend with a truncated schedule and only 12 teams, as both South African sides, the Kings and Cheetahs, are unable to feature due to travel restrictions.

“It would require additional loans or extra shareholder investments of 6.5 million rand (€330,000) to continue playing this year,” said Kings chairman Andre Rademan.

“As a board we had been considering further short-term contracts to see the squad through to the end of the year. But it became apparent that we would be throwing good money after bad in the current global environment.

“The board believed that further investment in 2020 with zero commercial return would be reckless in the extreme. We now have time to consider what is the best way forward for rugby in the Eastern Province (Cape) in this fluid and financially challenging environment.”

In June, SA Rugby assumed control of the Southern Kings, taking a 74 per cent stake, after the previous majority shareholder – The Greatest Rugby Company in the Whole Wide World – failed to meet its financial commitments.

Jerry Sexton, younger brother of Leinster captain Johnny Sexton, is contracted to the Southern Kings but the St Mary’s lock returned to Dublin in March, just before South Africa went into a strict lockdown.

The Pro14 confirmed that South African sides will not compete at least until 2021. This has forced tournament organisers to draw up two plans for next season, which starts on October 2nd. The first will have no South African teams and the second will attempt to map a schedule that allows them catch up on three months of fixtures.

“Pro14 Rugby remains in discussion with SA Rugby on when South African participation in the league can resume in the new year,” read a Pro14 statement.

The Ulster squad, after stinging criticism from head coach Dan McFarland in the wake of Sunday’s 26-20 loss to Connacht, are keen to make amends this Saturday against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

“I personally reckon that game was won and lost on the sofa last night watching Glasgow losing,” said McFarland of a result that confirmed qualification for the semi-finals. “I’m searching for a reason why we didn’t have the spark that I was expecting.”

Ulster are dealing with a mini-midfield crisis as James Hume (concussion) joins Luke Marshall on the injured list. Ireland hooker Rob Herring (chest wall injury) is expected to return but Alan O’Connor (HIA) remains a doubt.

“I think everyone would accept Dan’s assessment of the game,” said attack coach Dwayne Peel. “After the game we were quite flat as a group and disappointed as a group, but having reviewed it and reflected on the game, there’s often things when you go back and look on it again, there are things you were happy with in certain parts and things you need to improve on.”

One encouraging aspect of Ulster play was the sight of Jacob Stockdale running from fullback. Long-term injury to Will Addison freed up the position for Stockdale who immediately comes into contention for Ireland selection at 15, especially if Andy Farrell decides to pick Leinster’s James Lowe on the left wing. Lowe, a New Zealander, recently qualified for Ireland on residency grounds.

“One thing about Jake is, on the wing he’s an out-and-out finisher, that’s a massive strength of his, but he’s got a lot of footballing ability in him,” said Peel.

“He’s not just a pure athlete, he’s got a lot of rugby in him. As you saw at the weekend, some of his kicking from fullback – he’s got a big boot on him – and his distribution as well.

“Getting him on the ball as much as we can is important and, at present, with a few injuries we have, fullback really suits him. He’s really keen as well to explore. I like him at fullback, and equally on the wing, but he’s a real asset at fullback because of his size and his running ability.”