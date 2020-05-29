Niyi Adeolokun and Tom McCartney among Connacht departures

Connacht have announced the departure of a number of first team players including Niyi Adeolokun, a try-scorer in the province’s 2016 Pro12 final win over Leinster.

Adeolokun made 94 appearances for Connacht and he leaves the Sportsground along with veteran hooker Tom McCartney, who has announced his retirement from rugby.

Kiwi frontrow McCartney was also a member of the 2015-16 Pro12 winning side, and he heads back to his native New Zealand after making 112 appearances across six years in Galway.

Another member of the class of 2016, Eoin McKeon, is also leaving the province after racking up 137 appearances and so too is fullback Darragh Leader.

Kiwi hooker Tom McCartney has left Connacht after retiring from rugby. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Kyle Godwin, Joe Maksymiw and David Horwitz also leave the province on completion of their two-year contracts, having joining in the summer of 2018, while Colby Fainga’a and Robin Copeland’s departures for France had already been announced.

Rory Burke, Peter McCabe and Angus Lloyd - who leaves to pursue a medical career - complete the summer exodus.

On the announcement of the players leaving Galway, Connacht boss Andy Friend said: “The nature of professional rugby means there will always be comings and goings. I would personally like to wish all our departing players every success in the future and thank them for their contributions to Connacht Rugby, both on and off the field.

“We all share in the players’ disappointment that they were unable to get a proper send-off at the Sportsground due to Covid, but they can be always assured of a warm welcome by the club and our supporters at any time in the future.”