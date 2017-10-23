Niall Scannell undergoing surgery for his thumb injury

Munster hooker Niall Scannell will undergo surgery on Monday for the thumb injury he sustained in the province’s round one Champions Cup win against Castres earlier this month.

Scannell underwent a scan last week and subquequently sat out Saturday’s win over Racing 92 at Thomond Park.

Tyler Bleyendaal, who was injured in the same encounter and also sat out last weekend’s win, will continue to be managed for a neck injury this week.

Despite awful weather conditions, Storm Brian didn’t deter the Munster support from flocking to Limerick on Saturday - with the 22,054 attendance being the highest figure recorded after two rounds of Champions Cup rugby.

On a player return front, prop James Cronin (knee) and locks Darren O’Shea (shoulder) and Jean Kleyn (neck) reported no ill effects following game-time in their respective encounters.

However the medical department reported a number of “bumps and bruises” following Saturday’s physical encounter against the French side. As a result the province said on Monday that “the players’ training loads have been managed accordingly ahead of Friday’s return to Pro14 action against Connacht at the Sportsground.”