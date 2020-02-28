Niall Scannell and Jack O’Donoghue ruled out of Ospreys clash

Injuries have forced Niall Scannell and Jack O’Donoghue out of Munster’s Pro14 clash against Scarlets at Thomond Park on Saturday (kick-off, 5pm; live on TG4).

Scannell suffered a low grade knee injury against Zebre last week that has ruled him out of Saturday’s match, the injury is expected to be a short-term one.

O’Donoghue aggravated an existing neck issue at the end of last week that hasn’t settled sufficiently to allow him train fully this week and therefore he was not considered for selection.

While Shane Daly underwent a scan earlier this week that showed a low grade groin strain. The injury prevented him from training this week but he will be a travelling reserve on Saturday.

Head coach Johann van Grann has selected backrow Jack O’Sullivan to make his make his seventh senior appearance, with fellow academy players Diarmuid Barron and John Hodnett among the replacements.

There are five changes to the side that secured a bonus-point win away to Zebre last week.

Billy Holland returns to captain Munster with Chris Farrell back from international duty as Dan Goggin, Kevin O’Byrne and Stephen Archer also return to the starting XV.

Mike Haley starts at fullback with Calvin Nash and Darren Sweetnam completing the back three.

Craig Casey and JJ Hanrahan continue in the halfbacks with a centre partnership of Goggin and Farrell.

James Cronin, O’Byrne and Archer pack down in the frontrow with Fineen Wycherley and Holland in the engine room. A backrow of Arno Botha, Chris Cloete and O’Sullivan complete the side.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Dan Goggin, Darren Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (capt); Arno Botha, Chris Cloete, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Nick McCarthy, Rory Scannell, Tommy O’Donnell.