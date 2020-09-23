Munster to open up Pro 14’s Monday night rugby schedule

Monday night matches are to become a new feature of the 2020-21 Guinness Pro14 and, as with Friday night games, they will kick-off at the later time of 8.15pm.

The dates and kick-off times for the first eight rounds of new campaign, which begins the weekend after next, and will take the competition up to the end of November have been published by the tournament organisers.

The first Monday night game will occur in round three when Munster host Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park on October 26th. It will be the first of 14 Monday night fixtures between rounds three and eight, with scheduling aimed at preventing direct clashes with the extended international calendar. It is also to facilitate television broadcasters and double headers on Monday nights, beginning at 6pm.

The only rest weekend will be after the first two rounds, so as to avoid clashing with the Champions Cup final on October 17th, which ironically is now guaranteed to have no Pro14 representation.

Thereafter, five of the next six rounds in succession will clash with the weekends which have been set aside for the re-arranged 2020 Six Nations fixtures and the Autumn Nations Cup. To avoid clashing with these Tests and to ensure sufficient turnarounds between games, the majority of Pro14 fixtures during this time will take place on Sundays and Mondays.

The Pro14 takes a break for the first three weekends in December to facilitate the final weekend of the Autumn Nations Cup and the first two weekends of the 2020-21 Champions Cup until the festive period which, after the recent glut of derbies post-lockdown, has again been reserved for three rounds of derbies in the New Year, with the dates and times still to be confirmed. As reported, there will be no South African teams taking part until some juncture in 2021.

The 2020-21 Pro14 will begin on Friday week, when Leinster begin the defence of their title with a game against the Dragons at the RDS. Ulster will kick-off simultaneously, at 8.15pm, at home to Benetton. The following day Munster begin their campaign away to the Scarlets while Connacht will host Glasgow at the Sportsground.

In round two, all four Irish provinces will be in action on Saturday, October 5th. Leinster are away to Benetton (4.15pm Irish time) and Ulster play the Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium (5.15pm), while Munster host Edinburgh at Thomond Park and Connacht are away to Cardiff at a venue to be confirmed.

With the Principality Stadium still in use as a field hospital and the Cardiff Arms Park pitch unlikely to be ready as it has also been a logistical space, the expectation is that their first home game may be moved to Rodney Parade in Newport.

Dominic McKay, chairman of Pro 14 Rugby, said: “Thanks to the buy-in and support from our teams and broadcasters we believe we have delivered an innovative solution to the challenges posed to us by the international rugby calendar. Playing on Monday nights provides the Guinness Pro 14 with a unique platform in the rugby market and enables us to make the most of playing through such a busy time for our sport.

“The task of assembling these fixtures in such a short space of time have been immense given the parameters involved and I’d like to thank tournament director David Jordan and his team for their tireless work to get us to this point.”

Round 1

Friday, October 2nd

Zebre v Cardiff, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, 6pm Leinster v Dragons, RDS, 8.15pm Ulster v Benetton, Kingspan Stadium, 8.15pm

Saturday, October 3rd

Scarlets v Munster, Parc Y Scarlets, 3pm Connacht v Glasgow, The Sportsground, 5.15pm Edinburgh v Ospreys, Murrayfield, 7.35pm

Round 2

Friday, October 9th

Dragons v Zebre, Rodney Parade, 8.15pm

Saturday, October 10th

Ospreys v Ulster, Liberty Stadium, 5.15pm Benetton v Leinster, Stadio Comunale di Monigo, 5.15pm Munster v Edinburgh, Thomond Park, 7.35pm Cardiff v Connacht, TBC, 7.35pm

Sunday, October 11th

Glasgow v Scarlets, Scotstoun, 5.15pm

Round 3

Friday, October 23rd

Leinster v Zebre, RDS, 7.35pm Benetton v Scarlets, Stadio Comunale di Monigo, 8.15pm

Saturday, October 24th

Ospreys v Glasgow, Liberty Stadium, 5.30pm

Sunday, October 25th

Ulster v Dragons, Kingspan Stadium, 3pm Edinburgh v Connacht, Murrayfield, 7.35pm

Monday, October 26th

Munster v Cardiff, Thomond Park, 8.15pm

Round 4

Sunday, November 1st

Dragons v Munster, Rodney Parade, 2pm Connacht v Benetton, The Sportsground, 4.30pm Scarlets v Edinburgh, Parc Y Scarlets, 6.45pm

Monday, November 2nd

Cardiff v Ulster, TBC, 6pm Zebre v Ospreys, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, 7.15pm Glasgow v Leinster, Scotstoun, 8.15pm

Round 5

Saturday, November 7th

Benetton v Munster, Stadio Comunale Di Monigo, 2pm Dragons v Connacht, Rodney Parade, 5.15pm

Sunday, November 8th

Ospreys v Leinster, Liberty Stadium, 3pm Scarlets v Zebre, Parc Y Scarlets, 5.15pm

Monday, November 9th

Ulster v Glasgow, Kingspan Stadium, 8.15pm Edinburgh v Cardiff, Murrayfield, 8.15pm

Round 6

Saturday, November 14th

Connacht v Scarlets, The Sportsground, 7.35pm

Sunday, November 15th

Munster v Ospreys, Thomond Park, 2.45pm Glasgow v Dragons, Scotstoun, 6.30pm

Monday, November 16th

Zebre v Ulster, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, 6pm Leinster v Edinburgh, RDS, 8.15pm Cardiff v Benetton, TBC, 8.15pm

Round 7

Sunday, November 22nd

Zebre v Connacht, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, 2.30pm Ospreys v Benetton, Liberty Stadium, 3pm Leinster v Cardiff, RDS, 5.15pm Ulster v Scarlets, Kingspan Stadium, 7.35pm

Monday, November 23rd

Dragons v Edinburgh, Rodney Parade, 6pm Glasgow v Munster, Scotstoun, 8pm

Round 8

Saturday, November 28th

Connacht v Ospreys, The Sportsground, 7.35pm

Sunday, November 29th

Scarlets v Leinster, Parc Y Scarlets, 5.15pm Cardiff v Glasgow, TBC, 7.35pm

Monday, November 30th

Benetton v Dragons, Stadio Comunale Di Monigo, 6pm Munster v Zebre, Thomond Park, 8.15pm Edinburgh v Ulster, Murrayfield, 8.15pm

Round 9

Saturday, December 26th *

Connacht v Ulster Ospreys v Scarlets Munster v Leinster Glasgow v Edinburgh Dragons v Cardiff Zebre v Benetton

Round 10

Saturday, January 2nd *

Benetton v Zebre Scarlets v Dragons Cardiff v Ospreys Ulster v Munster Edinburgh v Glasgow Leinster v Connacht

Round 11

Saturday, January 9th *

Dragons v Ospreys Leinster v Ulster Cardiff v Scarlets Connacht v Munster Zebre v Edinburgh Glasgow v Benetton

* Exact scheduling for the last three rounds of games will occur in due course.