Munster sign Springbok backrow Arno Botha

Munster have signed South African backrow Arno Botha on a one-year deal.

The 26-year-old will join the province subject to a work permit and has previously worked with Johann van Graan at the Bulls.

Botha moved from the Bulls to London Irish in January and will now make the short hop across the Irish Sea.

An explosive ball carrier who plays flanker and number eight he is a former South Africa under-20s captain and has made two senior appearances for the Springboks.

“In building our squad for next season I believe Arno will be a great addition to our side, adding further depth and strength to our back row options,” said van Graan.

“From my time with the Bulls and South Africa I have first-hand experience of what Arno is capable of. A physical ball carrier and lineout jumper, he leads by example with his work-rate, commitment and physicality, and we look forward to welcoming him to the province.”