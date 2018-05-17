Munster sign Springbok backrow Arno Botha

The 26-year-old will join the province from next season subject to a work permit
Arno Botha of the Bulls in action during the Super Rugby match between Vodacom Bulls and Reds at Loftus Versfeld. Photo: Johan Rynners/Gallo Images

Arno Botha of the Bulls in action during the Super Rugby match between Vodacom Bulls and Reds at Loftus Versfeld. Photo: Johan Rynners/Gallo Images

 

Munster have signed South African backrow Arno Botha on a one-year deal.

The 26-year-old will join the province subject to a work permit and has previously worked with Johann van Graan at the Bulls.

Botha moved from the Bulls to London Irish in January and will now make the short hop across the Irish Sea.

An explosive ball carrier who plays flanker and number eight he is a former South Africa under-20s captain and has made two senior appearances for the Springboks.

“In building our squad for next season I believe Arno will be a great addition to our side, adding further depth and strength to our back row options,” said van Graan.

“From my time with the Bulls and South Africa I have first-hand experience of what Arno is capable of. A physical ball carrier and lineout jumper, he leads by example with his work-rate, commitment and physicality, and we look forward to welcoming him to the province.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.