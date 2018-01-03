Munster’s Sam Arnold receives three-week ban for red card

Back will miss Pro 14 game and final two European pool games
Sam Arnold has received a three-week ban for a dangerous tackle on Ulster’s Christian Leali’ifano. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Sam Arnold has received a three-week ban for a dangerous tackle on Ulster's Christian Leali'ifano. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Munster back Sam Arnold has received a three-week ban after being sent off in the Pro 14 derby defeat to Ulster in Belfast on New Year’s Day.

The 21-year-old was sent off by referee Sean Gallagher for a dangerous tackle on Ulster’s Christian Leali’ifano that left Munster down to 13 players at one stage in the second half. Ulster fought back from a 0-17 half-time deficit to claim a bonus-point victory in the game.

Arnold gave evidence by video conference to Wednesday’s disciplinary hearing in Neath, which initially concluded that the tackle warranted a mid-range penalty of a six-week suspension.

Arnold, though, received the full 50 per cent mitigation, with the player’s conduct throughout the hearing and previous clean disciplinary record taken into consideration.

He will miss Munster’s home game against Connacht at Thomond Park on Saturday night and the final two pool four ties in the Champions Cup away to Racing 92 and at home to Castres .

