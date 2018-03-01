Munster’s Pro14 meeting with Edinburgh postponed

Munster’s Pro14 clash with Edinburgh – due to take place on Friday evening – has been postponed due to the bad weather currently engulfing Ireland and the UK.

Johann van Graan’s side had been due to travel to Scotland for the round 17 clash but the Beast from the East has now put paid to that.

The match will now take place on the weekend of March 16th, 17th and 18th – the same weekend Ireland meet England at Twickenham in their final Six Nations match.

The news comes after Ulster’s meeting with Glasgow was also postponed last night as the weather continues to wreak havoc with this weekend’s sporting schedule.

As of now, Leinster are still set to travel to Wales to meet Scarlets on Saturday at 3.15pm but whether or not that goes ahead is likely to hinge on the weather later today and into Friday, as well as whether or not flights will leave Dublin airport.

There are no such problems for Connacht who are in sunny South Africa to face Cheetahs.

A statement from Pro14 rugby read: “Similar to the issues that caused the postponement of Ulster Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, threats to travel and the potential of severe weather on the day of the game raised concerns to the health and safety of supporters, match officials, players and staff from both clubs which is always paramount in such situations.

“The severe weather currently being experienced in the UK and Ireland combined with the further inclement conditions forecast for tomorrow night, means that those travelling to BT Murrayfield would likely be exposed to hazardous conditions which raises welfare concerns.

“It is in the best interests of everyone involved to postpone the fixture until the weekend of March 16/17/18. The exact date and kick-off time will be confirmed as soon as possible.

“We hope that supporters understand the reasons behind this postponement and that any inconvenience caused is minor compared to the impact of making this decision closer to kick-off.

“Ticket holders are encouraged to retain their tickets as they will be valid for the rearranged fixture. Further information will be sent to ticket holders via email direct from Edinburgh Rugby.”

Meanwhile, the IRFU also announced that the full programme of Ulster Bank League games due to take place this weekend have been postponed.