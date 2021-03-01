Munster’s Billy Holland to retire at the end of the season

Munster secondrow Billy Holland has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

Holland’s professional career began with the Irish province in 2007 and he has gone on to be their second most capped player with 241 appearances. The 35-year-old played one Test for Ireland, against Canada in 2016.

“I have always been determined to finish my career whilst still playing well and adding value to the jersey each time I get to put it on,” Holland said.

“To be in a position to call time on such a fantastic experience, on my own terms, is one I am extremely grateful for.

“I believe the time is right for me, my family and for Munster for me to hang up my boots.”