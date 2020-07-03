Munster’s Alex Wootton to join Connacht on year-long loan deal

Connacht have announced the signing of Alex Wootton on loan from Munster, with the 25-year-old heading to Galway for the 2020-21 season.

Born in England, Wootton is a product of the Munster academy and has made 39 appearances for the province since his debut in September 2016, scoring 13 tries.

The former Ireland Sevens and Under-20 player arrives at the Sportsground to bolster Andy Friend’s options in the backline.

On the season-long loan deal, Connacht boss Friend said: “I am really pleased to welcome Alex Wootton to the province. Alex is a very exciting back three player who has all the talent to take his game to the next level.

“His versatility across the back line will also help us as we look to compete on both fronts next season. As a Team, we’re looking forward to welcoming him to the Sportsground and integrating him into the playing squad.”

Meanwhile on his move to Galway, Wootton said: “I am delighted to be joining Connacht Rugby for the upcoming season. After speaking to Andy and the rest of the coaching team it’s clear that this is a team full of ambition and belief, and I want to play my part in that.

“I can’t wait to meet the rest of the squad and begin preparations for what I’m sure will be a very exciting season.”