Munster confirm ‘advanced discussions’ with De Allende and Snyman

Munster coach Johann van Graan confirmed that the province are in “advanced discussions” with South African World Cup winners Damian de Allende and RG Snyman but that neither signing has been confirmed.

Centre De Allende and secondrow Snyman, who are both saw action in Saturday’s final victory over England, are expected to join Munster from next season.

Speaking at a Munster press conference on Tuesday, Van Graan said: “We are in advanced discussions with both players, but there are no contracts signed at this stage.

“We are confident there will be a commitment in the future, subject to conditions, but at this stage no contracts have been signed and we have nothing official to confirm.”