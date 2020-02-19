Munster awaiting details of latest medical update on Joey Carbery

Munster are awaiting the results of the latest medical update on Joey Carbery to see if he will be back before the end of the season.

Carbery underwent surgery last month for damaged wrist ligaments with initial fears that he would be sidelined for three to four months.

The 24-year-old picked up the injury in his first start of the season for Munster away to Ulster on January 3rd, having finally shaken off a troublesome ankle injury which had plagued him since the World Cup warm-up games.

Munster coach Johann van Graan said that they were awaiting the results of the latest medical report to see when the Irish outhalf would return.

“Joey is gone for another update at the back end of last week and we’re still waiting for one or two reports on him and you know we are having a real good look at his development over the coming months whilst he is away from the game, so as soon as we have any updates we will give that,” he said at the province’s weekly media briefing in Limerick.

And similar to Carbery, it remains to be seen when outhalf Tyler Bleyendaal will be available for selection as he recovers from a neck injury.

“Tyler has started to do some running but still a bit of time to go on him. He’s progressing but, like we said, right from the start we won’t put him back into rugby until he’s been medically cleared,” added van Graan.

But there is better news on two other Munster players with Tommy O’Donnell and Darren Sweetnam poised to be available for their trip to Italy this week to take on Zebre on Friday, having recovered from hamstring injuries.

“Tommy did the game day warm-up with us on Friday evening and he’s raring to go and Sweets came through about 50 minutes on the weekend, so both of them or available for selection this weekend,” added van Graan.