Munster and Connacht get all-clear to meet on Sunday

Sunday’s Guinness Pro 14 game between Munster and Connacht will go ahead at the Aviva stadium after PCR testing of players and staff from both sides returned zero positive results for Covid-19.

A total of 153 players and staff, plus the eight match officials, were tested and the all-clear follows the Ulster and Leinster sides also returning no positives.

To date there have been 1231 tests conducted across the IRFU professional player and staff group, with nine positive tests reported from the academy system.