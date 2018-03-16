Mike Sherry returns for Munster’s Pro14 encounter with Edinburgh

Edinburgh v Munster, Murrayfield, 7.35pm (Live TG4)

Munster have made six changes to the side that beat Glasgow at Musgrave Park three weeks ago.

JJ Hanrahan, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam, Mike Sherry, Jack O’Donoghue and Conor Oliver are all drafted in for the match with Billy Holland as captain.

Sherry’s inclusion in the frontrow is particularly welcome as he makes his first Pro14 start since April 2016 following a long-term back injury.

Fullback Simon Zebo is part of a strong backline that includes Sam Arnold, Scannell, Sweetnam on the right wing and Alex Wootton on the left.

There are two changes to the backrow as O’Donoghue and Oliver come in to partner Connacht-bound Robin Copeland.

Scotland internationalists Ben Toolis, who starts in the secondrow and Simon Berghan, named among the replacements, return to club action for Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill.

“Munster have probably got a good enough squad to beat us,” said Cockerill. “But we’re playing well, we’re confident.”

Edinburgh look to continue their run of good form which has seen the club win five of its last six league fixtures to climb into the play-off positions.

EEDINBURGH: D Fife; J Harries, M Bennett, C Dean, D van der Merwe; J van der Walt, S Hidalgo-Clyne; J Lay, N Cochrane, M McCallum; F McKenzie (capt), B Toolis; M Bradbury, J Hardie, B Mata.

Replacements: C Fenton, R Sutherland, S Berghan, L Carmichael, C du Preez, N Fowles, D Weir, J Rasolea.

Munster: S Zebo; D Sweetnam, S Arnold, R Scannell, A Wootton; JJ Hanrahan, J Hart; J Cronin, M Sherry, S Archer; J Kleyn, B Holland (capt); J O’Donoghue, C Oliver, R Copeland.

Replacements: K O’Byrne, D Kilcoyne, B Scott, D O’Shea, T O’Donnell, J Stafford, B Johnston, D Goggin.

Referee: B Whitehouse (WRU)

Verdict: Munster