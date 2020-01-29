Michael Bradley extends stay at Zebre until summer of 2022

Former Connacht coach joined the Parma-based club in 2017

Zebre has extended his stay with Zebre until the summer of 2022. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho

Zebre has extended his stay with Zebre until the summer of 2022. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho

 

Former Connacht coach Michael Bradley has extended his contract as Zebre head coach until the summer of 2022.

The former Munster and Ireland scrumhalf joined the Parma-based club in the summer of 2017 on the recommendation of the Italian Rugby Union.

“I thank Andrea Dalledonne for the confidence: I’m very happy to give continuity to the project started with Zebre, for me it’s a great honour to have the responsibility to coach this team,” said the 57-year-old Bradley.

“The future of Zebre is about improving the individual qualities of each player, investing time and energy in the style of play to achieve exciting performances and victories. I want to congratulate every player who has been able to debut with Italy in the last three years.”

In the Bradley era, flankers Giovanni Licata and Renato Giammarioli, fullback Matteo Minozzi, lock David Sisi, prop Giosuè Zilocchi, Johan Meyer and Jimmy Tuivaiti made their debuts with Italy.

After crowning his first experience in Parma with seven victories in the Guinness Pro 14, as well as closing last season with three wins in the championship and three in the Challenge Cup, the club has already achieved four victories with bonus points this season, two in Guinness Pro 14 and two in the Challenge Cup.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.