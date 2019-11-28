McFarland names strong side for Ulster’s clash with Scarlets

Pro14, Ulster v Scarlets, Friday November 29th, Ravenhill (kick-off 7.35pm, Eir Sport).

Louis Ludik is set to bring up a century of Ulster caps as the province return to Pro14 action against the Scarlets in Belfast on Friday night.

Ludik starts at fullback, with Craig Gilroy and Robert Baloucoune on the wings - the former sevens player making his first appearance of the season.

Matt Faddes slots into midfield alongside Stuart McCloskey, with Bill Johnston and John Cooney in the halfbacks.

Eric O’Sullivan, captain Rob Herring and Marty Moore resume in the backrow following last weekend’s Champions Cup win over Clermont Auvergne, with Kieran Treadwell and Alan O’Connor in the engine room.

Matthew Rea comes into the backrow, with Sean Reidy switching to openside and Marcell Coetzee resuming at number eight.

Ulster: Louis Ludik; Robert Baloucoune, Matt Faddes, Stuart McCloskey, Craig Gilroy; Bill Johnston, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring (capt), Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell, Matthew Rea, Sean Reidy, Marcell Coetzee. Replacements: Adam McBurney, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, David O’Connor, Nick Timoney, David Shanahan, Angus Curtis, Angus Kernohan.

Scarlets: Steff Evans; Corey Baldwin, Steff Hughes (capt), Paul Asquith, Morgan Williams; Dan Jones, Kieran Hardy; Phil Price, Ryan Elias, Samson Lee, Lewis Rawlins, Sam Lousi, Uzair Cassiem, Josh Macleod, Blade Thomson. Replacements: Marc Jones, Dylan Evans, Werner Kruger, Steve Cummins, Jac Morgan, Jonathan Evans, Ryan Lamb, Ryan Conbeer.