Matt Williams: Leinster and Munster is a battle of pride after European heartbreak
Pro14 semi-final winner can move on from crushing Saracens Champions Cup losses
Munster’s Joey Carbery clashes with Leinster’s Johnny Sexton last year at Thomond Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
I am amazed that some in rugby consider the 2018-19 season a failure for Irish club rugby.
All four provinces reached the quarter-finals of the Heineken Cup, the Challenge Cup and the Pro14, with Irish teams in the final of both major competitions. Wales would love a “bad club” year like Ireland is having.