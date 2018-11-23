Matt Healy returns to Connacht team to take on Southern Kings

Connacht’s record try scorer Matt Healy has recovered from injury to take his place on the wing against the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Connacht have been based in Cape Town for the past week, and following this weekend’s Pro14 clash, they will visit Bloemfontein to take on the Cheetahs the following weekend.

Healy returns to a back three that includes Cian Kelleher on the opposite wing and Tiernan O’Halloran at fullback. With Bundee Aki unavailable through his involvement in the November internationals, Kyle Godwin and Tom Farrell form the midfield partnership. While the halfback pairing sees out half Jack Carty and Caolin Blade renew their partnership.

Loosehead Denis Buckley, tighthead Conor Carey and hooker with Shane Delahunt make up the front row trio.

In the second row Ultan Dillane and James Cannon are named in the starting XV while Gavin Thornbury has returned from injury and is named among the replacements.

The backrow includes Sean O’Brien and Colby Fainga’a at blindside and openside respectively while captain Jarrad Butler starts again at number eight.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend says he is happy with his team’s preparation: “The squad has travelled well. We left Dublin on Sunday morning and have been based out of Cape Town all week. The facilities have been top class and so too has the attitude of the players so that has allowed us to get a lot of work done. We have a squad of 25 in South Africa for the two weeks so that gives us some flexibility for the two games.

“Matt Healy has returned after missing a couple of games and he is fully fit and ready to start on the wing. The other good news on the injury front is the return of Gavin Thornbury who had a more long term injury but is back now and reading to go also. We will start Gavin on the bench but no doubt he will feature during the 80 minutes. We also one or two others like Paul Boyle and Cian Kelleher coming back from minor knocks, so we have a strong hand to pick from.”

On the challenge that the Southern Kings present, Friend says that Connacht cannot afford to take them lightly; “The Kings have been really impressive this season especially when they are at home in Port Elizabeth. They put 31 points on Leinster and 34 points on Scarlets and were unlucky to lose both games. They put 38 points on Glasgow and won that game so their form against three of the top teams in the Pro14 has been really impressive and we know how dangerous they can be. If they get space out wide, they will punish any team and we will need a big performance to overcome them”.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran; Cian Kelleher, Kyle Godwin, Tom Farrell, Matt Healy; Jack Carty, Caolin Blade; Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Conor Carey; Ultan Dillane, James Cannon; Sean O’Brien, Colby Fainga’a, Jarrad Butler (Capt).

Replacements: Tom McCartney, Peter McCabe, Dominic Robertson McCoy, Gavin Thornbury, Paul Boyle, James Mitchell, David Horwitz, Darragh Leader