Matt Gallagher to join De Allende and Snyman at Munster

Munster have confirmed the signing of Saracens back Matt Gallagher, who will join South African Rugby World Cup winners Damian de Allende and RG Snyman at Thomond Park ahead of the 2020-21 season.

23-year-old Gallagher was an Under-20 World Championship winner with England in 2016, but he is qualified to play for Ireland through his paternal grandparents.

A former Saracens academy player of the year, Gallagher can operate across the back three and signs with the province on a two-year contract until June 2020.

He lined out against Munster in Saracens’ narrow 10-3 Champions Cup at Thomond Park last December, and leaves with the English Premiership side facing relegation to the second tier due to a breach of salary cap regulations.

Meanwhile Springboks duo De Allende and Snyman both played key roles in last year’s success in Japan, and they also sign two-year contracts in Limerick.

De Allende is a powerful midfielder, while six foot 10 Snyman will provide serious muscle in the Munster engine room.

On the trio of signings, Munster boss Johann van Graan said: “From a business point of view I am really pleased that Munster Rugby has secured the calibre of these players. In terms of Damian and RG, it’s testament to the worldwide standing of this club that two World Cup winning Springboks will arrive here next summer.

“On a personal level I know them both very well and in addition to being world-class athletes they are great men. They will add value to everything we are striving to achieve at Munster, and I know our supporters will be eagerly looking forward to their arrival.

“Equally, getting Matt on board is fantastic for our backline options. He is an exciting young talent that can play in a number of positions and is from a great rugby pedigree.”