Matt Gallagher to join De Allende and Snyman at Munster

Ireland-qualified back and Springboks World Cup winners sign two-year contracts

Matt Gallagher will join Munster ahead of next season. Photograph: Luke Walker/Getty

Matt Gallagher will join Munster ahead of next season. Photograph: Luke Walker/Getty

 

Munster have confirmed the signing of Saracens back Matt Gallagher, who will join South African Rugby World Cup winners Damian de Allende and RG Snyman at Thomond Park ahead of the 2020-21 season.

23-year-old Gallagher was an Under-20 World Championship winner with England in 2016, but he is qualified to play for Ireland through his paternal grandparents.

A former Saracens academy player of the year, Gallagher can operate across the back three and signs with the province on a two-year contract until June 2020.

He lined out against Munster in Saracens’ narrow 10-3 Champions Cup at Thomond Park last December, and leaves with the English Premiership side facing relegation to the second tier due to a breach of salary cap regulations.

Meanwhile Springboks duo De Allende and Snyman both played key roles in last year’s success in Japan, and they also sign two-year contracts in Limerick.

De Allende is a powerful midfielder, while six foot 10 Snyman will provide serious muscle in the Munster engine room.

On the trio of signings, Munster boss Johann van Graan said: “From a business point of view I am really pleased that Munster Rugby has secured the calibre of these players. In terms of Damian and RG, it’s testament to the worldwide standing of this club that two World Cup winning Springboks will arrive here next summer.

“On a personal level I know them both very well and in addition to being world-class athletes they are great men. They will add value to everything we are striving to achieve at Munster, and I know our supporters will be eagerly looking forward to their arrival.

“Equally, getting Matt on board is fantastic for our backline options. He is an exciting young talent that can play in a number of positions and is from a great rugby pedigree.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.