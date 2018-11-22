Louis Ludik makes his return for Ulster’s trip to Scarlets

Ireland sevens star Robert Baloucoun named on the wing for tricky trip to west Wales
Louis Ludik will make his first Ulster appearance this season against the Scarlets. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Scarlets v Ulster, Pro14, Friday November 23rd, Parc y Scarlets (kick-off 7.35pm)

Louis Ludik will make his first Ulster appearance of the season as a skeleton Ulster side travel to play the Scarlets on Friday night.

Ludik has been sidelined since May with a hamstring injury but returns in midfield along with academy graduate James Hume.

Ireland sevens star Robert Baloucoun starts in the back three with Michael Lowry at fullback and Henry Speight on the opposite wing. David Shanahan and Billy Burns resume in the halfbacks.

Up front Marty Moore is joined by Eric O’Sullivan and Adam McBurney in the frontrow with Kieran Treadwell and Alan O’Connor in the engine room.

Marcell Coetzee, Sean Reidy and Nick Timoney form the backrow.

Ulster: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, L Ludik, J Hume, H Speight; B Burns, D Shanahan; E O’Sullivan, A McBurney, M Moore, A O’Connor (captain), K Treadwell, M Coetzee, S Reidy, N Timoney. Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, T O’Toole, I Nagle, G Jones, J Stewart, D Cave, A Kernohan.

