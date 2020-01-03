Leinster v Connacht: Team news, kick-off time and TV details

Pro14: Leinster v Connacht

Kick-off: 5.30pm, Saturday. Venue: RDS Arena. On TV: Eir Sport.

Leo Cullen has introduced a new backline as Leinster look to make it 10 wins from 10 in their Pro14 meeting with Connacht on Saturday.

Jordan Larmour has come in at full back, Fergus McFadden on the right wing and Dave Kearney back on the left.

Joe Tomane makes a welcome return from injury in the centre where he will be joined by Garry Ringrose.

Luke McGrath and Ciarán Frawley are the half back pairing chosen by Cullen this week.

Peter Dooley, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong start in the front row for Leinster, with Ross Molony and James Ryan behind them in the second row.

In the back row captain Rhys Ruddock is joined by Will Connors and Max Deegan.

For Connacht, Niall Murray will make his first start for the province and will bejoined in the second row by Gavin Thornbury.

The 20-year-old Murray came off the bench in Connacht’s recent Champions Cup win over Gloucester, but this will be a first start for his home province.

In a boost to Connacht, Thornbury has returned from injury to partner Murray in the second row. Thornbury has been out of action since he picked up an arm injury against the Cheetahs at the end of October.

In the front row, prop Denis Buckley also returns to the starting team where he lines up alongside hooker Shane Delahunt and Dominic Robertson McCoy at tighthead. While in the backrow, Eoghan Masterson is included at blindside with his brother and Academy player Sean, named among the replacements.

Scrumhalf Caolin Blade captains the side in the absence of Jarrad Butler through injury. Blade continues his half back partnership with Conor Fitzgerald.

There is a new look back three for Connacht with Stephen Fitzgerald named at full back and Niyi Adeolokun and John Porch on the wings. While Tom Daly and the versatile Kyle Godwin make up the midfield.

Leinster: Jordan Larmour; Fergus McFadden, Garry Ringrose, Joe Tomane, Dave Kearney; Ciarán Frawley, Luke McGrath; Peter Dooley, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, James Ryan; Rhys Ruddock (C), Will Connors, Max Deegan.

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Ed Byrne, Roman Salanoa, Ryan Baird, Caelan Doris, Jamison Gibson-Park, Harry Byrne, Cian Kelleher.

Connacht: Stephen Fitzgerald; Niyi Adeolokun, Kyle Godwin, Tom Daly, John Porch; Conor Fitzgerald, Caolin Blade (C); Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt; Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Niall Murray; Gavin Thornbury, Eoghan Masterson, Paul Boyle, Robin Copeland.

Replacements: Tom McCartney, Paddy McAllister, Conor Kenny, Joe Maksymiw, Sean Masterson, Stephen Kerins, David Horwitz, Tiernan O’Halloran.