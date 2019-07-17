Leinster to start Pro14 campaign in Italy

Defending champions Leinster will kick off their 2019-20 Pro14 campaign with a trip to Italy on September 28th, the same day that Ireland take on Japan in the Rugby World Cup.

Leo Cullen’s side, who defeated Glasgow in the final in May, will face Benetton, Munster will take on the Dragons while Ulster face a Friday night appointment with Ospreys and Connacht travel to take on the Scarlets.

The first provincial derby will take place on November 8th with Connacht welcoming Leinster to the Sportsground with Munster facing Ulster the next day.

The Christmas period will see Leinster meeting Ulster at the RDS on December 20th and Connacht hosting Munster the following afternoon. Ulster then meet Connacht on December 27th with Munster taking on Leinster in Limerick on December 28th.

The season will kick off in Bloemfontein and Belfast on September 27th. The opening game sees the South Africa-based Cheetahs hosting 2015 league champions Glasgow. The league organisers have announced a 75 per cent increase in Saturday 3pm kick-offs from last season, with 30 matches scheduled for that time slot.

The date and venue for next year’s final have yet to be announced but it is understood that Cardiff City Stadium is a clear favourite.