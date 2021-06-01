Leinster to launch ticket ballot for Dragons match on June 11th

Leinster will launch a lottery system to distribute tickets to official members for the Rainbow Cup match against Dragons on Friday June 11th at the RDS.

The match has been selected as one of the pilot events included in the Government’s Covid-19 reopening plans and will see 1,200 fans attend.

On Tuesday, official 2020/21 Leinster Rugby members will receive an email at 2pm seeking expressions of interest in tickets. The window for entry will remain open until 5pm on Friday June 3rd, after which the draw will take place.

“Successful Members will receive two tickets which must be used by them and another person from within their own household, with no transfer possible, and there will be strict adherence to all Covid-19 regulations and guidelines in place at the time.

“There will be no need for Antigen Testing in advance of attendance,” read a statement from Leinster.

While the majority of tickets will go to Leinster members, it was also confirmed that some will be distributed free of charge to frontline workers at St Vincent’s University Hospital “in recognition of their efforts over the last 15 months and indeed of their support of the Leinster Rugby test event proposal issued to the Government.”

Members who have been successful in their application will have until Tuesday, 8th June 2021, at midday, to settle the balance on their account with each ticket costing €15.

Tickets and their placement within the RDS Arena will also be allocated by random and there will be no exchange in location once allocated.

Both tickets will be seated together but two metres social distancing will be in place and other measures like mask wearing will also be enforced.