Leinster should have key men back for Pro14 final

Leinster are hopeful they will have all of their front line players back in time for the Pro 14 League final against Scarlets on Saturday.

Johnny Sexton, Robbie Henshaw, Dan Leavy, Isa Nacewa as well as Dave Kearney – who makes a return after a long spell out with a shoulder injury – are being assessed over the coming days as Leinster seek to win a European Cup and Pro 14 league double. Henshaw remains doubtful and is the least likely of the five mentioned to be fit.

Speaking to the media on Monday, fowards coach John Fogarty wasn’t too confident that Henshaw will feature.

“It’s doubtful Robbie is going to get there but we’ll do our best to get them all on the field if we can. It’s probably a little bit optimistic [to think that Henshaw will play]. Of all of them, he’s the one that is pretty doubtful,” he said.

Outhalf Sexton picked up a calf injury at training late last week and will join in the Leinster sessions this week with a view towards playing.

Fogarty said: “Johnny had to be managed last week, but again we’re hopeful he can get through the week. We’re not on the field until tomorrow, so we’ll see how he goes and it’s the same for Dan Leavy - he picked up a hamstring last week.”

Nacewa injured a calf against Racing 92, which forced him to be replaced against Munster at half time last week and he will also be further assessed in what will be an emotional final outing for him in Leinster colours.

“At this stage of the season, all the small things are that bit bigger,” said Fogarty.

“Isa is sore at the moment but we’re hopeful that he can get himself through the week and out onto the field.

“He’s obviously very important to us on the field but spiritually, to the group, he’s extremely important and everyone is pulling for him to get on the field. We’re hopeful he gets there.

“He will do everything he can, he’s a remarkable guy. He’s the kind of guy who can have very little physical prep but still get himself in a very good place to be able to perform for the team.”

Flanker Leavy suffered a tight hamstring and missed last week’s match against Munster, while Irish centre Henshaw injured his knee against Racing 92 and also missed the Munster match entirely.

All of the players hope to push into the side that meet league champions Scarlets with Leinster reporting no injuries from the team that lined out last week.

Remaining unavailable to coach Leo Cullen are Fergus McFadden (hamstring), Sean O’Brien (shoulder), Cathal Marsh (toe) and Josh van der Flier (knee).