Leinster’s weekend trip to play Scarlets cancelled

Leinster’s Guinness Pro 14 clash with the Scarlets this weekend has been cancelled after three players from the Welsh side tested positive for Covid-19.

Leo Cullen’s men – the defending Pro 14 champions and with a perfect record so far this season – were scheduled to travel to Llanelli for a meeting on Sunday.

The fact the Pro 14 clash at Parc y Scarlets won’t happen now will not impact the Autumn Nations Cup game between Wales and England which takes place at the same venue on Saturday.

A Pro 14 statement read: “The Round 8 Guinness Pro 14 fixture between Scarlets and Leinster has been postponed. The game was due to take place on Sunday, November 29 in Llanelli.

“However, a small number of Scarlets players have returned positive cases of Covid-19 and others identified as close contacts are now isolating.

“Having considered all of the available evidence, the Pro 14 Rugby Medical Advisory Group has deemed that this fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

“Ulster Rugby, who played against Scarlets on Sunday, carried out routine squad testing today and will receive their results in the next 24 hours.

“Pro 14 Rugby will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule the game.”

Leinster confirmed in a statement their latest round of Covid-19 testing took place on Wednesday and there were no positive results from 104 tests taken.

Leinster added: “Everyone at Leinster Rugby wishes the Scarlets players affected a speedy recovery and we hope to see them back in action very soon.”

Scarlets said: “We would like to thank Leinster, Ulster and Pro 14 for their understanding and assistance in difficult circumstances.”

While Leinster will not be travelling to Wales, it remains to be seen what the longer term implications are for the Scarlets.

They are the second Welsh region after the Dragons to have had to cancel Pro 14 games due to positive Covid-19 cases.

At the start of November, the Dragons went into quarantine and shut down for two weeks after seven of their players tested positive.

Ulster, who played against Scarlets last Sunday, will receive the results of their weekly tests over the next 24 hours. They are due to travel to Scotland to play Edinburgh next Monday night.