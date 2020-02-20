Leinster make eight changes for trip to take on the Ospreys

There are eight personnel changes and one positional switch to Leinster’s starting XV for their trip to The Gnoll to face Ospreys on Friday night (kick-off: 7.35pm - live on eir Sport and TG4)

Following their latest win, over the Cheetahs last weekend at the RDS Arena, James Tracy is named at hooker in place of Rónan Kelleher who is on Six Nations duty with Ireland. Peter Dooley and Michael Bent complete the frontrow trio.

Josh Murphy and Scott Penny both come in to start in the backrow. Rhys Ruddock, who started at blindside flanker last weekend, moves to number eight.

Scott Fardy once again captains Leinster from the secondrow alongside Ross Molony.

There are five changes in the backline for the team to face Ospreys on Friday evening.

Jamison Gibson-Park starts at scrumhalf in a half-back pairing with Ciarán Frawley who is retained from the win over Cheetahs.

Jimmy O’Brien once again starts at outside centre with Conor O’Brien replacing Joe Tomane to wear the ‘12’ shirt.

There is an all-new back three with James Lowe on the left wing, Cian Kelleher, who came off the bench against Cheetahs on the right wing, and Hugo Keenan at fullback.

There are six academy players among the replacements. Seán Cronin is also primed to appear from the bench along with Rowan Osborne who could make his fourth appearance of the season.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Cian Kelleher, Jimmy O’Brien, Conor O’Brien, James Lowe; Ciarán Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Peter Dooley, James Tracy, Michael Bent; Ross Molony, Scott Fardy (capt); Josh Murphy, Scott Penny, Rhys Ruddock.

Replacements: Seán Cronin, Michael Milne, Jack Aungier, Jack Dunne, Ryan Baird, Rowan Osborne, Harry Byrne, Tommy O’Brien.