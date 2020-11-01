Leinster hoping to keep winning run going in Glasgow

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Leinster

Kick-off: 8.15pm, Monday. Venue: Scotstoun. On TV: Live on Eir Sport.

Leinster are hoping to add to their run of 22 consecutive victories in the Guinness Pro14 as they embrace a tricky assignment in Scotland.

Cian Kelleher returns following a hamstring injury in a back three that once again includes Jimmy O’Brien at fullback. He gave a very positive display last time out, as did Tommy O’Brien, who nabbed a couple of tries. He moves to inside centre and will partner the returning Rory O’Loughlin in midfield.

James Tracy replaces Dan Sheehan at hooker, the latter drops to the bench having celebrated his debut against Zebre with a brace of tries. The rest of the pack remains the same. Dan Leavy is once again named in the replacements, which includes David Hawkshaw. He was a late withdrawal from the game against the Italian side because of an adductor strain but is in line to make his debut in Scotstoun.

Warriors’ coach Danny Wilson, who made four changes to his starting team from the Ospreys match, said of the upcoming contest: “Leinster are a good side with good depth across the park. We’re well aware of the challenge. It’s good to welcome back some of our international boys. We have a good mix of youth and experience in the squad again.”

Glasgow Warriors: H Jones; T Seymour, N Grigg, S Johnson, N Matawalu; P Horne, G Horne; A Seiuli, G Stewart, D Rae; R Harley, H Bain; R Wilson, T Gordon, TJ Ioane.

Replacements: G Turner, A Allan, E Pieretto Heiland, C Fusaro, C Lokotui, J Dobie, B Thompson, R Tagive.

Leinster: J O’Brien; C Kelleher, R O’Loughlin, T O’Brien, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath; P Dooley, J Tracy, M Bent; R Molony, D Toner; J Murphy, S Penny, R Ruddock (capt).

Replacements: D Sheehan, M Milne, T Clarkson, J Dunne, S Fardy, H O’Sullivan, D Hawkshaw, D Leavy.

Referee: B Whitehouse (Wales).