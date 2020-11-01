Leinster hoping to keep winning run going in Glasgow

Cian Kelleher returns following a hamstring injury with Jimmy O’Brien at fullback

Leinster’s Cian Kelleher returns to action for their Pro14 clash with Glasgow. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Leinster’s Cian Kelleher returns to action for their Pro14 clash with Glasgow. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Leinster

Kick-off: 8.15pm, Monday. Venue: Scotstoun. On TV: Live on Eir Sport.

Leinster are hoping to add to their run of 22 consecutive victories in the Guinness Pro14 as they embrace a tricky assignment in Scotland.

Cian Kelleher returns following a hamstring injury in a back three that once again includes Jimmy O’Brien at fullback. He gave a very positive display last time out, as did Tommy O’Brien, who nabbed a couple of tries. He moves to inside centre and will partner the returning Rory O’Loughlin in midfield.

James Tracy replaces Dan Sheehan at hooker, the latter drops to the bench having celebrated his debut against Zebre with a brace of tries. The rest of the pack remains the same. Dan Leavy is once again named in the replacements, which includes David Hawkshaw. He was a late withdrawal from the game against the Italian side because of an adductor strain but is in line to make his debut in Scotstoun.

Warriors’ coach Danny Wilson, who made four changes to his starting team from the Ospreys match, said of the upcoming contest: “Leinster are a good side with good depth across the park. We’re well aware of the challenge. It’s good to welcome back some of our international boys. We have a good mix of youth and experience in the squad again.”

Glasgow Warriors: H Jones; T Seymour, N Grigg, S Johnson, N Matawalu; P Horne, G Horne; A Seiuli, G Stewart, D Rae; R Harley, H Bain; R Wilson, T Gordon, TJ Ioane.

Replacements: G Turner, A Allan, E Pieretto Heiland, C Fusaro, C Lokotui, J Dobie, B Thompson, R Tagive.

Leinster: J O’Brien; C Kelleher, R O’Loughlin, T O’Brien, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath; P Dooley, J Tracy, M Bent; R Molony, D Toner; J Murphy, S Penny, R Ruddock (capt).

Replacements: D Sheehan, M Milne, T Clarkson, J Dunne, S Fardy, H O’Sullivan, D Hawkshaw, D Leavy.

Referee: B Whitehouse (Wales).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.