Leinster break Munster’s unbeaten run in gritty derby win

Leo Cullen’s side made it nine wins from nine in the Pro14 but were forced to work for it

Leinster’s Devin Toner attempts to block the kick of Munster’s Nick McCarthy during their Pro14 encounter at Thomond Park. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Leinster’s Devin Toner attempts to block the kick of Munster’s Nick McCarthy during their Pro14 encounter at Thomond Park. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Munster 6 Leinster 13

Munster’s two-year 21-match unbeaten record at Thomond Park was ended by Leinster whose defence stood tall in a dogged 13-6 Guinness Pro14 derby win.

Leo Cullen’s men repeated their St Stephen’s Day 2017 victory in Limerick, using a very strong first-half wind to pick up crucial points — including an early Ed Byrne try — and then defend stoutly during a typically tense finale.

The visitors led 13-3 at the break, aided by eight points from Ross Byrne’s right boot, and although JJ Hanrahan’s penalty brace cut the gap to seven, Munster misfired most notably from a couple of late lineout opportunities.

The IRFU player welfare programme may have removed some stardust from this fixture, but there were still terrific individual performances, with Leinster number eight Caelan Doris in man-of-the-match form and his opposite number Jack O’Donoghue also standing out.

John O’Sullivan’s full report from Thomond Park to follow...

