Kieran Marmion out until February with ankle injury

Kieran Marmion is set to be sidelined for three months due to an ankle injury, and will undergo surgery this week.

Scrumhalf Marmion started for Ireland in last weekend’s 16-9 win over the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium, and lasted 59 minutes before being replaced by Luke McGrath.

The 26-year-old had been an injury doubt for the New Zealand Test, after limping off with an ankle problem during the 28-17 win over Argentina on November 10th.

And on Tuesday Connacht confirmed Marmion requires surgery, which will see him ruled out untuil February.

With Conor Murray returning to full Munster training on Monday, Marmion’s injury could see Luke McGrath usurp him as Ireland’s second choice number nine for the 2019 Six Nations.

Connacht will spend the next two weeks in South Africa, where they take on the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth on Sunday November 25th and the Cheetahs Bloemfonteinon Saturday December 1st.