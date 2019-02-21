Kieran Marmion is back in the Connacht team

Academy player Conor Fitzgerald starts at outhalf for Glasgow Warriors clash

Kieran Marmion will start for Connacht on Friday night. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Kieran Marmion will start for Connacht on Friday night. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Connacht scrumhalf Kieran Marmion has returned from injury to take his place in the Connacht side to play Glasgow Warriors in Scotstoun on Friday night (kick-off 7.35pm).

Marmion came off the bench in Connacht’s victory over the Cheetahs last week, but this will be his first start since Ireland’s win over the All Blacks in November.

Marmion forms a halfback partnership with 21 year old academy player Conor Fitzgerald who comes in for Jack Carty. Fitzgerald’s brother Stephen is set for his second consecutive start on the wing and is part of a back three that includes Matt Healy on the opposite wing and Tiernan O’Halloran at fullback.

Kyle Godwin and Tom Daly form the midfield partnership, with Bundee Aki and Tom Farrell away on international duty.

In the forwards, Dave Heffernan comes in at hooker in a frontrow that includes loosehead Denis Buckley and tighthead Finlay Bealham. Sligo man Cillian Gallagher starts in the secondrow alongside James Cannon.

In the backrow, head coach Andy Friend has retained the same trio that started in the win over Cheetahs last weekend. Team captain Jarrad Butler stars at number eight with Eoin McKeon and Colby Fainga’a at blindside and open side respectively.

Ahead of the trip to Glasgow, Friend spoke of the importance of the fixture for the overall standings in the conference; “It is extremely tight in our conference with only a few points separating four or five teams, so every game takes on an even greater importance now. We have picked a side with a good blend of youth and experience and I have full confidence in them to get a result on Friday night.

“The real positive this week is to see Kieran Marmion back and raring to go after a period of injury. He has worked really hard over the past few months to regain his fitness and he is looking forward to his 150th appearance in a Connacht jersey. It’s a significant milestone and something to be proud of for him and his family.”

Connacht: T O’Halloran; S Fitzgerald, K Godwin, T Daly, M Healy; C Fitzgerald, K Marmion; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; C Gallagher, J Cannon; E McKeon, C Fainga’a, J Butler (capt). Replacements: S Delahunt, P McCabe, C Carey, J Maksymiw, P Boyle, C Blade, P Robb, C Kelleher.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.