Jordan Larmour ruled out for 16 weeks after shoulder surgery

James Lowe to remain with Ireland squad as Kearney, Tracy and Byrne return to Leinster

Leinster and Ireland will be without Jordan Larmour over the coming weeks. File photograph: Inpho

Leinster and Ireland will be without Jordan Larmour over the coming weeks. File photograph: Inpho

 

Jordan Larmour has been ruled out for 16 weeks after undergoing a procedure on his dislocated shoulder last week.

The Leinster and Ireland fullback suffered the injury during the province’s victory over Benetton in Treviso earlier this month and will miss Ireland’s rescheduled Six Nations Championship games against Italy and France as well as the four Autumn Nations Cup Test matches in November and December.

The Leinster medical team revealed their timeline for Larmour’s recovery on Monday, and he is expected to be back in action in the second week of February.

Dave Kearney has returned to full training after recovering from a hamstring injury. Ciarán Frawley is also available for Friday’s Pro14 game against Zebre after passing the graduated return to play protocols following his injury in the round one game against the Dragons. Dan Sheehan has returned to full training after recovering from a fractured cheekbone.

Kearney, James Tracy and Harry Byrne had been training with the national squad last week and have all returned to Leinster. James Lowe will remain with Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad despite not being available for selection until November.

