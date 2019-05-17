Johnny Sexton won’t start for Leinster against Munster

Pro14 semi-final: Leinster v Munster

Kick-off: 2.30pm. Venue: RDS. How to follow: The Irish Times liveblog will begin at 1.45pm. On TV: Eir Sport and Premier Sports.

Johnny Sexton is among a number of big name absentees in the Leinster side to face Munster on Saturday in theur Pro14 semi-final.

The Leinster kicker was part of the side that lost the Heineken Champions Cup final to Saracens last weekend and he is among four of those players that won’t start on Saturday.

In a boost for the province Josh van der Flier returns to make his first appearance since picking up a groin injury while playing for Ireland against France in February.

Jordan Larmour shifts from the wing to full back, with Dave Kearney coming in. James Lowe continues in the number 11 jersey.

It’s the same centre partnership with Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose retained.

Luke McGrath starts at scrumhalf with Ross Byrne coming in outside him.

In the pack the front five is retained with Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong starting in the front row and Devin Toner and James Ryan behind them.

Rhys Ruddock comes in off the bench to captain the team, with Josh van der Flier in at openside.

Finally Jack Conan finishes the pack and the starting XV with number eight on his back again this week.

For Munster there are four changes to the side that beat Bennetton in the quarter-finals two weeks ago with Joey Carbery among those coming in.

He lines up alongside Conor Murray at halfback while Keith Earls, John Ryan and Arno Botha also come into the side.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Andrew Conway and Earls on either flank while Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell continue their centre partnership.

Dave Kilcoyne and Ryan pack down either side of Niall Scannell in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander and Botha are named in the back row.

Replacement Jack O’Donoghue is set to make his 100th Munster appearance off the bench.

LEINSTER: Jordan Larmour; Dave Kearney, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, James Ryan; Rhys Ruddock (C), Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Ed Byrne, Andrew Porter, Scott Fardy, Max Deegan, Nick McCarthy, Johnny Sexton, Rory O’Loughlin.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), CJ Stander, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Liam O’Connor, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Jack O’Donoghue, Alby Mathewson, JJ Hanrahan, Dan Goggin.