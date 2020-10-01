Johnny Sexton captains Leinster against the Dragons

Leo Cullen names a strong side for Pro14 opener but Dan Leavy remains absent

Johnny Sexton will captain Leinster in their Pro14 opener against the Dragons. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Johnny Sexton will captain Leinster in their Pro14 opener against the Dragons. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

Pro14: Leinster v Dragons, Friday October 2nd, RDS Arena (kick-off 8.15pm, eir Sport, TG4)

Johnny Sexton will captain Leinster as they get their 2020-21 Pro14 campaign underway against the Dragons on Friday night.

The defending champions return to the RDS Arena for their season opener - athough there will be no supporters present due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions enforced in Dublin.

Leinster are back in action 13 days after their Champions Cup quarter-final defeat to Saracens, and Leo Cullen has picked a strong side for the visit of the Welsh.

Sexton is partnered in the halfbacks by Jamison Gibson-Park, with Ciarán Frawley and Garry Ringrose in midfield. There has been a reshuffle in the back three - Hugo Keenan starts at fullback with Jordan Larmour and James Lowe on the wings.

Up front Rónan Kelleher takes the number two jersey and lines out in between Ed Byrne and Michael Bent.

Scott Fardy and James Ryan are named in the engine room, with Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan in the backrow.

There is no place in the matchday squad for Dan Leavy, as he waits his return to action following a serious knee injury.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Ciarán Frawley, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Ed Byrne, Rónan Kelleher, Michael Bent; Scott Fardy, James Ryan; Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan. Replacements: Seán Cronin, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Tommy O’Brien.

Dragons: Will Talbot-Davies; Jonah Holmes, Nick Tompkins, Jamie Roberts, Ashton Hewitt; Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams (c); Brok Harris, Elliot Dee, Aaron Jarvis; Joe Davies, Joe Maksymiw; Aaron Wainwright, Harrison Keddie, Ross Moriarty. Replacements: Richard Hibbard, Conor Maguire, Lloyd Fairbrother, Matthew Screech, Taine Basham, Tavis Knoyle, Josh Lewis, Adam Warren

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.