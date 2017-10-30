Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw fit for Glasgow clash

Seán O’Brien emerges from Ulster clash unscathed as Ryan and Reid undergo HIAs

Johnny Watterson

Johnny Sexton is available for Leinster’s Pro 14 clash with Glasgow. Photograph: Mark Runnacles/Getty

Leinster largely came through their game with Ulster last weekend unscathed, although they have two players being assessed by the medical team.

Secondrow James Ryan and centre Noel Reid, who were both withdrawn from the Pro 14 match in Belfast, sustained head injuries and underwent HIAs. They have now entered the return to play protocols.

Flanker Dan Leavy, who just recently returned from injury, picked up a knock to his hip and is also being assessed, while Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw are expected to be fit to play this week.

The Irish inside centre and outhalf had hoped to line out against Ulster but picked up niggles and were not risked by Leinster management.

Both players, according to Leinster coach Girvan Dempsey, are fit and available for selection this week against Glasgow.

Fergus McFadden, who experienced tightness in his hamstring, was another player not risked for the Ulster match. But he is not yet out of the woods and is due for another assessment later this week.

There was good news for flanker Sean O’Brien, hooker Richardt Strauss, centre Rory O’Loughlin and fullback Rob Kearney.

All four players, who had been sidelined in recent weeks with various injuries, came through last weekend’s game with a clean bill of health.

