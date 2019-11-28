Johann van Graan rings the changes as Pro 14 returns

Munster field 11 academy graduates in starting XV for Friday’s visit of Edinburgh

Updated: 32 minutes ago

Stephen Archer makes his 200th Munster appearance against Edinburgh on Friday night. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Stephen Archer makes his 200th Munster appearance against Edinburgh on Friday night. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

 

Pro14, Munster v Edinburgh, Friday November 29th, Musgrave Park (kick-off 7.35pm, Eir Sport)

Johann van Graan has made a number of changes as Munster return to domestic action this weekend with Friday night’s clash against Edinburgh in Cork.

Munster will field 11 academy graduates in their starting XV, as Van Graan looks to rotate following last weekend’s gruelling 21-21 draw with Racing 92.

Jack Donoghue - the only player to retain his place in the starting line-up - will captain the side from the backrow, alongside Tommy O’Donnell and number eight Arno Botha.

Fineen Wycherley and Darren O’Shea start in the engine room with Stephen Archer - who makes his 200th Munster appearance - Liam O’Connor and Rhys Marshall in the frontrow.

Shane Daly starts at fullback with Calvin Nash and Alex Wootton completing the back three, with Dan Goggin and Sammy Arnold in midfield. Ben Healy makes his first Pro14 start from outhalf, with Ni ck McCarthy at number nine.

Munster: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin, Alex Wootton; Ben Healy, Nick McCarthy; Liam O’Connor, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Darren O’Shea; Jack O’Donoghue (C) Tommy O’Donnell, Arno Botha. Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, James Cronin, Keynan Knox, Jed Holloway, Conor Oliver, Neil Cronin, JJ Hanrahan, Rory Scannell.

Edinburgh: Blair Kinghorn; Eroni Sau, Mark Bennett, Matt Scott, Duhan van der Merwe; Jaco van der Walt, Henry Pyrgos (capt); Pierre Schoeman, Stuart McInally, Pietro Ceccarelli, Ben Toolis, Grant Gilchrist, Magnus Bradbury, Hamish Watson, Viliame Mata. Replacements: Michael Willemse, Rory Sutherland, Simon Berghan, Lewis Carmichael, Ally Miller, Charlie Shiel, Simon Hickey, George Taylor.

