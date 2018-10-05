Joey Carbery set to start for Munster against weakened Leinster team

However, there will be no face off against Johnny Sexton who is rested from the squad
Munster’s Joey Carbery will start against Leinster in their Pro14 encounter on Saturday. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Munster’s Joey Carbery will start against Leinster in their Pro14 encounter on Saturday. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Rob Kearney will make his 200th appearance for Leinster on Saturday when they take on Munster in their Pro 14 encounter while Joey Carbery starts against his old team for the first time (Aviva Stadium, Saturday, 6pm – live on eir Sport 2 and Irish Times liveblog).

Ross Byrne starts at number 10 with Johnny Sexton rested for Leinster while Joey Carbery will play the position for the visitors. Sexton isn’t even on the bench for the big derby as he is rested for the start of the Champions Cup next weekend meaning he won’t face off against former unserstudy Carbery.

With Kearney in the number 15 jersey, Fergus McFadden is on the right wing with James Lowe on the left.

Robbie Henshaw and Rory O’Loughlin are selected in the centre with Jamison Gibson-Park and Byrne in the half backs.

Jack McGrath makes his first appearance of the season at loose head prop having recovered from a knee injury. James Tracy and Michael Bent complete the front row while Rhys Ruddock will captain the home team.

For Munster, Jean Kleyn comes into the second row in the only change to the pack with Darren Sweetnam and Sammy Arnold joining the backline while after that it is the same team that made light work of the Ulstermen in the first interprovincial derby of the season last weekend.

LEINSTER: Rob Kearney; Fergus McFadden, Rory O’Loughlin, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack McGrath, James Tracy, Michael Bent; Devin Toner, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock (C), Dan Leavy, Seán O’Brien.

Replacements: Seán Cronin, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Mick Kearney, Josh van der Flier, Luke McGrath, Noel Reid, Dave Kearney.

MUNSTER: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Alby Mathewson; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, James Cronin, Ciaran Parker, Billy Holland, Chris Cloete, Duncan Williams, JJ Hanrahan, Rory Scannell.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.