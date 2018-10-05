Joey Carbery set to start for Munster against weakened Leinster team

Rob Kearney will make his 200th appearance for Leinster on Saturday when they take on Munster in their Pro 14 encounter while Joey Carbery starts against his old team for the first time (Aviva Stadium, Saturday, 6pm – live on eir Sport 2 and Irish Times liveblog).

Ross Byrne starts at number 10 with Johnny Sexton rested for Leinster while Joey Carbery will play the position for the visitors. Sexton isn’t even on the bench for the big derby as he is rested for the start of the Champions Cup next weekend meaning he won’t face off against former unserstudy Carbery.

With Kearney in the number 15 jersey, Fergus McFadden is on the right wing with James Lowe on the left.

Robbie Henshaw and Rory O’Loughlin are selected in the centre with Jamison Gibson-Park and Byrne in the half backs.

Jack McGrath makes his first appearance of the season at loose head prop having recovered from a knee injury. James Tracy and Michael Bent complete the front row while Rhys Ruddock will captain the home team.

For Munster, Jean Kleyn comes into the second row in the only change to the pack with Darren Sweetnam and Sammy Arnold joining the backline while after that it is the same team that made light work of the Ulstermen in the first interprovincial derby of the season last weekend.

LEINSTER: Rob Kearney; Fergus McFadden, Rory O’Loughlin, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack McGrath, James Tracy, Michael Bent; Devin Toner, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock (C), Dan Leavy, Seán O’Brien.

Replacements: Seán Cronin, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Mick Kearney, Josh van der Flier, Luke McGrath, Noel Reid, Dave Kearney.

MUNSTER: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Alby Mathewson; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, James Cronin, Ciaran Parker, Billy Holland, Chris Cloete, Duncan Williams, JJ Hanrahan, Rory Scannell.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (WRU).