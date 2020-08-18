Joey Carbery ruled out ‘indefinitely’ with ankle injury

Munster have confirmed that Joey Carbery will be out of action for “an indefinite period of time” as he continues to rehabilitate his injured ankle.

The province get their Pro14 campaign restarted against Leinster at the Aviva stadium on Saturday evening and will be without Carbery as well as Mike Haley (calf), Dan Goggin (ankle) and Roman Salanoa (abdominal). Tadhg Beirne has resumed training after recovering from a low-grade leg injury.

It had been hoped that Carbery would return some time next month but he has been advised that the recovery from his ankle injury will take longer than expected.

It was announced in February that the 24-year-old would undergo ankle surgery during his time out of playing because of a wrist injury which ruled him out of the Six Nations. He had initially had a problem with his ankle before the 2019 Rugby World Cup but was fit enough to feature for Ireland in Japan.

“As disappointing as the latest news is, we have Joey at the centre of it all, going through this, and doing everything right in making sure that when he returns to the pitch he stays on the pitch,” said Munster coach Johann van Graan on Tuesday.

“That’s what we all want at the end of this, and undoubtedly it has been a tough blow for him, but he has shown great resilience already and will do everything that’s asked of him for this next phase also.

“A serious injury like his can heal in different ways and now that we’re moving into the return to rugby stage the ankle isn’t where it should be in hitting those next markers.

“David (Nucifora), Andy (Farrell) and I spoke with Joey last week and all want what’s best for him. We know his standing in the province and Irish rugby and how important he is to us all. Our priority is to look after him. He is a young man with huge sporting talent and a bright future, we are here to support Joey at every stage giving him the time he needs.

“There is a lot of rugby to be played in the coming season and we look forward to welcoming Joey back when he is fully recovered.”

Carbery has been dogged by injuries since moving from Leinster to Munster and has made just two appearances in the Pro14 this season.

“It’s an incredibly frustrating time at the moment, but I am making good progress over the last couple of weeks,” he said.

“Even though the ankle isn’t where it needs to be just yet, I’ve full confidence it will heal and be pain-free soon, and I will be back better than ever. I just need time right now.

“I’d like to say thank you to the IRFU and Munster for their continued support and for having my back throughout it all.

“I’d also like to thank my girlfriend Robyn and my family for always being there when I need them.

“Lastly, to the fans, I’m so excited to get back out in front of you guys. It’s going to be such an exciting season ahead and I cannot wait to see where we can go as a squad. Hopefully, we will all be back in Thomond Park soon together.”