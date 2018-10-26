Joey Carbery rested as Keith Earls returns for Glasgow clash

Peter O’Mahony and Stander start as Van Graan makes seven changes to Munster XV
Keith Earls starts for Munster against Glasgow. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Keith Earls starts for Munster against Glasgow. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Pro14 Munster v Glasgow Warriors, Saturday October 27th, Thomond Park (kick-off 5.15pm, eirSport)

Joey Carbery has been rested for Munster’s Pro14 clash against the Glasgow Warriors on Saturday, with JJ Hanrahan taking the number 10 jersey.

Carbery’s absence means he is likely to start Ireland’s opening November Test match against Italy in Chicago on November 3rd.

Johann van Graan has made seven changes from the side who beat Gloucester in the Champions Cup last time out, with Keith Earls - who signed a new deal with the province on Thursday - returning on the wing.

He is joined in the back three by Mike Haley and Andrew Conway, with new Ireland call-up Sammy Arnold and Rory Scannell starting in midfield. Alby Mathewson also returns to join Hanrahan in the halfbacks.

James Cronin and John Ryan start at prop either side of Niall Scannell with Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland at lock. Peter O’Mahony captains the side from the backrow, alongside Chris Cloete and CJ Stander.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Alby Mathewson; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, CJ Stander. Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Arno Botha, Neil Cronin, Ian Keatley, Darren Sweetnam.

Glasgow Warriors: Ruaridh Jackson; DTH van der Merwe, Nick Grigg, Sam Johnson, Rory Hughes; Pete Horne, George Horne; Oli Kebble, Grant Stewart, D’Arcy Rae; Rob Harley, Scott Cummings; Adam Ashe, Callum Gibbins, Matt Fagerson. Replacements: Kevin Bryce, Jamie Bhatti, Petrus du Plessis, Greg Peterson, Chris Fusaro, Nick Frisby, Brandon Thomson, Niko Matawalu.

