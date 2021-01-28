Jean Kleyn suspended for ‘dangerous play’ against Leinster

The Munster secondrow forward will miss upcoming Pro14 match against Treviso

Munster’s Jean Kleyn in a maul against Leinster last Saturday. Photograph: Inpho

Munster's Jean Kleyn in a maul against Leinster last Saturday. Photograph: Inpho

 

Munster secondrow Jean Kleyn has been suspended for two weeks having been cited for dangerous play in last weekend’s Pro14 defeat to Leinster.

The South African native will miss Saturday’s Pro14 clash against Treviso. He was cited under Law 9.20 (b): “dangerous play in a ruck or maul. A player must not make contact with an opponent above the line of the shoulders.”

Judicial officer Simon Thomas concluded that an act of foul play had occurred and the incident was found to merit a mid-range entry point, which indicates a four-week suspension.

However there were mitigating factors, including the player’s acceptance of the foul play, timely remorse and previous clean disciplinary record, which under the disciplinary rules warranted a reduction in the sanction of two weeks. Kleyn is free to play from Monday, February 15th.

