James Lowe returns to Leinster team for Ospreys visit

Scott Fardy comes into the secondrow to captain the side alongside Devin Toner

James Lowe on his way to a Leinster training session in UCD. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

James Lowe on his way to a Leinster training session in UCD. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Leo Cullen has been named his Leinster team for Friday’s Pro14 game against the Ospreys in the RDS.

It’s a new back three with Hugo Keenan starting at fullback, Fergus McFadden on the right wing and James Lowe returning from injury for his first game since the Pro14 Final in May.

It’s as you were in the centre and in the halfbacks though with Joe Tomane and Rory O’Loughlin again at 12 and 13, and Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne at scrumhalf and outhalf.

Peter Dooley, Rónan Kelleher and Michael Bent continue in the frontrow, with one change in the secondrow as Scott Fardy comes in to captain the side alongside Devin Toner.

The back row also has one change with Josh Murphy starting this week at blindside flanker, with Will Connors at openside and Caelan Doris again at number eight.

On the bench Michael Milne and Harry Byrne are in line to make their first appearance at the RDS after their debuts last weekend, while Dublin University FC’s Rowan Osborne is due to make his senior debut having impressed in the pre-season friendly against Coventry and over the last number of weeks for Leinster ‘A’ in the Celtic Cup.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Fergus McFadden, Rory O’Loughlin, Joe Tomane, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Peter Dooley, Rónan Kelleher, Michael Bent; Devin Toner, Scott Fardy (Capt); Josh Murphy, Will Connors, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: James Tracy, Michael Milne, Vakh Abdaladze, Ross Molony, Max Deegan, Rowan Osborne, Harry Byrne, Conor O’Brien.

