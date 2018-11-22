James Lowe provides the x-factor for Leinster against Ospreys

Leo Cullen names seven academy players in his squad for Friday night’s Pro14 fixture
James Lowe starts on the wing for Leinster against the Ospreys. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Leinster v Ospreys, Pro14, Friday November 23rd, RDS Arena (kick-off 7.35pm)

Leo Cullen has named seven academy players in his Leinster squad for Friday night’s clash with the Ospreys in Dublin.

Among them is Scott Penny, who will make his debut for the province wearing the number seven jersey. He is joined in the backrow by Josh Murphy and Caelan Dorris.

Scott Fardy captains the side alongside Ross Malony in the second row, with Peter Dooley, James Tracy and Michael Bent in the frontrow.

Nick McCarthy starts at nine with Ciarán Frawley at outhalf, while Noel Reid and Conor O’Brien are named in midfield.

Hugo Keenan earns his first Leinster start at 15 with Adam Byrne on one wing and James Lowe providing the x-factor on the other.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Adam Byrne, Conor O’Brien, Noel Reid, James Lowe; Ciarán Frawley, Nick McCarthy; Peter Dooley, James Tracy, Michael Bent; Ross Molony, Scott Fardy (capt); Josh Murphy, Scott Penny, Caelan Doris. Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Ed Byrne, Vakh Abdaladze, Mick Kearney, Max Deegan, Hugh O’Sullivan, Jimmy O’Brien, Jack Kelly.

Referee: Marius Mitrea (FIR)

