James Lowe and Scott Fardy both due to face Wasps

Gibson-Park injury means Leinster can include both southern hemisphere players
James Lowe scored two tries against Munster and looks set to start in the Champions Cup next weekend. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

James Lowe scored two tries against Munster and looks set to start in the Champions Cup next weekend. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Injury to Jamison Gibson-Park appears to have solved a selection riddle for Leinster coach Leo Cullen.

The Kiwi scrumhalf, who becomes Irish qualified before the 2019 World Cup, “rolled his ankle” during Saturday’s 30-22 victory over Munster and needed to be replaced by Luke McGrath on 54 minutes.

McGrath is almost certain to start against Wasps on Friday at the RDS, in the opening Champions Cup fixture, with Nick McCarthy or Hugh O’Sullivan set to deputise.

That means the two from three southern hemisphere players allowed in a match day squad would not be an issue with the James Lowe and Scott Fardy expected to be named.

Lowe, outstanding against Munster when scoring two tries, would be retained at left wing, despite Jordan Larmour’s return from a hip complaint, while Fardy is a more difficult decision as James Ryan and Devin Toner could be the Ireland second row in November.

Fardy played most of his international rugby for Australia at blindside but he was sanctioned by the IRFU to specifically play lock.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.