James Cronin suspended for unintentional anti-doping violation

Munster rugby player James Cronin has been suspended for one month due to an unintentional anti-doping violation.

The 29-year-old prop was randomly selected for an in-competition anti-doping test following Munster’s Champions Cup match against Racing 92 at Thomond Park on November 23rd. The Cork native tested positive for prednisolone and prednisone which are banned substances under section nine of the 2019 Wada prohibited list.

Cronin has no therapeutic use exemption permitting the use of prednisolone and prednisone. Prior to the match against Racing 92, he had been feeling unwell and had been prescribed antibiotics, however, the pharmacy dispensed medication to him which was intended for another customer.

Cronin, who was capped for Ireland in 2014, co-operated fully with a subsequent investigation of the case by European Professional Club Rugby, and the matter was referred for decision to an independent judicial officer, Antony Davies (England). The EPCR said in a statement on Monday afternoon:

“The judicial officer accepted evidence that the banned substances in the player’s sample were due to a dispensing error by the pharmacy and that the anti-doping violation was entirely unintentional.

“Although the judicial officer found that there was no significant fault on behalf of the player, and that there were clear and compelling mitigating factors, he determined that the player had to bear some responsibility for what was in his sample.”

He will be ineligible for a one-month period from April 15th until May 16th but will not miss any game time due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, which has put a halt to all sporting action in Ireland. The Pro 14 season has been suspended indefinitely.

World Rugby, Sport Ireland and Wada each has the right to appeal the EPCR decision.