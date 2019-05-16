Jacob Stockdale returns for Ulster's crunch trip to Glasgow

Pro 14 semi-final, Glasgow Warriors v Ulster, Friday May 17th, Scotstoun (kick-off 7.35pm, Eir Sport)

Jacob Stockdale has recovered from a hamstring injury in time to be named in the Ulster XV for Friday night’s Pro14 semi-final away to Glasgow.

Dan McFarland has been able to name a powerful side for the crunch trip to Scotstoun, including an unchanged pack from the one which helped the province grind out a hard fought win over Connacht in the quarter-finals.

Stockdale takes the number 15 jersey, with Robert Baloucoune and Louis Ludik - also back from injury - on the wings.

Stuart McCloskey starts in midfield alongside Luke Marshall, with Billy Burns and John Cooney in the halfbacks.

Rory Best captains the side from hooker, with Eric O’Sullivan and Ross Kane at prop. Iain Henderson and Kieran Treadwell continue in the engineroom while Nick Timoney, Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee form a powerful backrow.

Glasgow Warriors: Stuart Hogg; Tommy Seymour, Kyle Steyn, Sam Johnson, DTH van der Merwe; Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Jonny Gray, Rob Harley, Callum Gibbins (capt), Matt Fagerson. Replacements: Grant Stewart, Oli Kebble, D’Arcy Rae, Ryan Wilson, Tom Gordon, George Horne, Pete Horne, Huw Jones

Ulster: J Stockdale; R Baloucoune, L Marshall, S McCloskey, L Ludik; B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Best (captain), R Kane, I Henderson, K Treadwell, N Timoney, J Murphy, M Coetzee. Replacements: R Herring, A Warwick, T O’Toole, A O’Connor, S Reidy, D Shanahan, M Lowry, D Cave.

Referee: John Lacey (IRFU)