Jacob Stockdale on the bench as Ulster take on Cardiff Blues

John Cooney, Jordi Murphy and Stuart McCloskey return to province’s starting XV
Jacob Stockdale returns to the Ulster squad for Saturday’s clash with Cardiff. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Pro14, Ulster v Cardiff Blues, Saturday December 1st, Ravenhill (kick-off 3.0pm)

Jacob Stockdale, Ireland’s try-scoring hero in their 16-9 win over the All Blacks, returns to the Ulster squad for Saturday’s Pro14 clash with Cardiff.

He is named on the bench alongside Rory Best, while Jordi Murpy - who came on as a substitute against New Zealand - starts at openside.

Murphy is joined in the backrow by Sean Reidy and Marcell Coetzee, with Kieran Treadwell and captain Alan O’Connor named in the engine room.

Rob Herring will make his 150th appearance for the province at hooker, with Andy Warwick and Marty Moore at prop.

John Cooney also returns to the starting XV at nine, with Billy Burns at outhalf. Stuart McCloskey starts in midfield alongside academy graduate James Hume, with Henry Speight and Louis Ludik named either side of Michael Lowry in the back three.

Ulster: M Lowry; H Speight; J Hume, S McCloskey, L Ludik; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, M Moore, A O’Connor (captain), K Treadwell, S Reidy, J Murphy, M Coetzee. Replacements: R Best, E O’Sullivan, R Kane, I Nagle, N Timoney, D Shanahan, J McPhillips, J Stockdale.

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Aled Summerhill, Harri Millard, Rey Lee-Lo, Jason Harries; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams (captain); Rhys Gill, Kristian Dacey, Scott Andrews, Seb Davies, Josh Turnbull, Samu Manoa, Olly Robinson, Nick Williams. Replacements: Liam Belcher, Rhys Carré, Dillon Lewis, George Earle, James Down, Tomos Williams, Steven Shingler, Garyn Smith

