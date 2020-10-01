Jacob Stockdale named at 15 as Ulster go again in Pro14

Ireland star gets his latest run out at fullback as Benetton arrive in Belfast

Jacob Stockdale starts at fullback for Ulster against Benetton. Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho

Pro14: Ulster v Benetton, Friday October 2nd, Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 8.25pm)

With Ireland’s autumn Test matches creeping into view Andy Farrell will be able to get another look at Jacob Stockdale at fullback on Friday night, as he takes the number 15 jersey for Ulster’s Pro14 curtain-raiser against Benetton.

Stockdale is joined by Rob Lyttle and Craig Gilroy in the back three, with Stewart Moore making his Ulster debut in midfield alongside James Hume.

Michael Lowry starts at outhalf with John Cooney at number nine.

Meanwhile upfront Jack McGrath and Marty Moore start either side of Rob Herring in an all-international frontrow, with Sam Carter joining skipper Iain Henderson at lock.

Marcell Coetzee returns from injury at number eight with Matthew Rea and Sean Reaidy at flanker.

Ulster: Jacob Stockdale; Craig Gilroy, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Rob Lyttle; Michael Lowry, John Cooney; Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Marty Moore; Sam Carter, Iain Henderson (capt); Matthew Rea, Sean Reidy, Marcell Coetzee. Replacements: Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, David O’Connor, David McCann, Alby Mathewson, Bill Johnston, Louis Ludik.

