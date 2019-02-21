Jack O’Donoghue in Munster squad for Ospreys trip

Jack O’Donoghue is named among the replacements for Munster’s match against the Ospreys - he’s set to make his first appearance since sustaining a knee injury last May. Munster travel to the Liberty Stadium for Friday night’s Pro14 encounter (kick-off 7.35pm - live on eir Sport, TG4 and Premier Sports).

Billy Holland captains the side with six changes to the team that secured a bonus-point win over Southern Kings last weekend.

Calvin Nash makes his first start of the season on the right wing with Jaco Taute and Dan Goggin coming in to form the centre partnership.

JJ Hanrahan starts at outhalf with hooker Rhys Marshall and tighthead prop Stephen Archer the final two additions to the starting XV.

Mike Haley starts at fullback with Nash and Darren Sweetnam on the wings. Taute and Goggin are named in midfield with Neil Cronin and Hanrahan in the halfbacks.

Jeremy Loughman, Marshall and Archer pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Holland in the engine room.

Last week’s backrow of Fineen Wycherley, Chris Cloete and Arno Botha is unchanged.

Munster: M Haley; C Nash, D Goggin, J Taute, D Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, N Cronin; J Loughman, R Marshall, S Archer; J Kleyn, B Holland (capt); F Wycherley, C Cloete, A Botha. Replacements: K O’Byrne, L O’Connor, C Parker, D O’Shea, J O’Donoghue, A Mathewson, B Johnston, R Scannell.