Jack McGrath commits to Ulster for two more years

Jack McGrath has signed a two-year contract extension with Ulster, which will keep him at Kingspan Stadium until at least summer 2022.

The powerful prop made the move to Ulster at the start of this season, and has made 10 appearances for the province so far.

With 56 caps for Ireland, McGrath was selected by Andy Farrell for this year’s Six Nations squad having previously played his part in Ireland’s Championship wins in 2014, 2015 and 2018. As well as making appearances in all three Tests on the 2017 British and Irish Lions Tour of New Zealand.

“Jack’s reliably strong performances and vast international experience make him a great asset to Ulster — so I’m delighted that he’s chosen to continue his career here with us,” explained Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.

“By renewing the contracts of players such as Jack, we are continuing to strengthen our squad now, and also into the future, given the important leadership he provides for our young talent starting out in their careers. I’m confident that Jack will play an important role in Ulster’s successes in the years ahead.”

On his decision to remain with Ulster, McGrath added: “On arriving at Ulster, I was welcomed with open arms, and I have very much settled here since joining at the start of this season. It’s a fantastic set-up in terms of the players, coaches and support staff that I get to work alongside everyday — and I look forward to what the future holds.”