Irish provinces drawn in same pairs for next two years of Pro14

Leinster and Ulster and Munster and Connacht have been drawn in the same pairs for the next two years of the Pro14 after the new conference lineups were announced.

When the competition expanded two years ago Leinster were placed with Ulster while Munster joined Connacht and those pairings remain the same for the next two years although they will face some different opposition.

Glasgow – who have come up against Munster and Connacht for the last two years – will now join Leinster and Ulster in Conference A as a result of their number one ranking out of the 14 teams from last year.

That ranking is based on the two conferences being put together and ranked in terms of points. It means that Leinster, despite the fact that they are Pro14 champions, are ranked as the second Irish team behind Munster who edged them out by a point last year.

In total six teams have changed conferences for the next two years.

The conferences for the next two years are:

Conference A

Glasgow Warriors (SCO 1)

Leinster Rugby (IRE 2)

Ulster Rugby (IRE 3)

Ospreys Rugby (WAL 1)

Dragons Rugby (WAL 4)

Zebre Rugby Club (ITA 2)

Toyota Cheetahs (SA 1)

Conference B

Edinburgh Rugby (SCO 2)

Munster Rugby (IRE 1)

Connacht Rugby (IRE 4)

Cardiff Blues (WAL 2)

Scarlets (WAL 3)

Benetton Rugby (ITA 1)

Isuzu Southern Kings (SA 2)