Ian Keatley set to join Benetton Rugby next season

Outhalf has not started a game for Munster this season

Munster outhalf Ian Keatley is set to join Benetton Rugby next season. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Munster outhalf Ian Keatley is set to end his eight-year stay at the province and join Italian side Benetton Rugby next season according to a report in the Limerick Leader.

The 31-year-old Dubliner has not started a game at Munster this season, with Joey Carbery settling well after his move from Leinster. Tyler Bleyendaal has also returned to action after injury.

Keatley will face a battle to win the number 10 shirt at Benetton, with Italian internationals Tommaso Allan and Dublin-born Ian McKinley at the club.

